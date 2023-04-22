Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.8% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

