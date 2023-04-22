Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,814 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.6% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $165.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.92. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

