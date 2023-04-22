Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Reduced by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 466,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 59,114 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 8.1% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $60,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after buying an additional 10,471,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,636.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,638,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,884,000 after buying an additional 6,255,726 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.