AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,002,000 after purchasing an additional 571,194 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,637,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 488,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,425,000 after acquiring an additional 257,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,946,000 after acquiring an additional 237,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,043,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock opened at $120.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.47. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $121.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

