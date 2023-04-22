Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Update

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Aptorum Group Trading Down 5.0 %

Aptorum Group stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. Aptorum Group has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptorum Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptorum Group during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aptorum Group during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aptorum Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. It operates through the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. The Therapeutics segment seeks to develop drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions.

