Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,701 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.6% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.74.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $285.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

