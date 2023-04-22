Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARES. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,712,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 76,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $6,498,607.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 404,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,538,900.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,712,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,139,116 shares of company stock worth $37,723,951 and have sold 5,121,973 shares worth $154,478,492. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Up 0.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARES opened at $86.60 on Friday. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 362.35%.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.