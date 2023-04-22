Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,712,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,712,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 94,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $8,020,182.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 480,027 shares in the company, valued at $40,864,698.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,139,116 shares of company stock valued at $37,723,951 and have sold 5,121,973 shares valued at $154,478,492. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ares Management Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARES. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.

NYSE:ARES opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 101.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 362.35%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

