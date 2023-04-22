Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 2,750 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $329,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,557,821.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $115.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $163.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.11.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.58.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
