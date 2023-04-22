Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at $256,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $48.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

