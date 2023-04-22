Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AHT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 42.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AHT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

AHT opened at $3.36 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.29.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

