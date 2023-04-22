ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,955 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in ASML by 4.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $634.47 on Friday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $698.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $642.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.