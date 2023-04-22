Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 64.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $158.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.50. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at $24,239,163.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $1,276,422.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,244 shares in the company, valued at $58,715,435.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $255,261.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,329 shares of company stock worth $46,061,748 in the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.