Atria Investments Inc Has $29.54 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.6% of Atria Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

Shares of JPM opened at $140.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

