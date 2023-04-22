Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,655 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $8,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,886,000 after purchasing an additional 284,713 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,015 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,664,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,950,000 after purchasing an additional 827,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,849,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,799,000 after acquiring an additional 168,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,872 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $32.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.29 to $35.19 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.95.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Further Reading

