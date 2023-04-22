B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BTG. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

B2Gold Stock Down 0.5 %

BTG stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $592.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in B2Gold by 47.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,269,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,108,000 after buying an additional 13,697,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $41,567,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in B2Gold by 215.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,336,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after buying an additional 6,381,243 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $13,736,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 233.3% in the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

