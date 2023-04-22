Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 138.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 473.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Banco de Chile Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BCH opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $563.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.37 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 47.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco de Chile Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $1.3688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.33. This represents a yield of 5%. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.