Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Holdings Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of B. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 66.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 386.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 274.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $40.32 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.28, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on B shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Barnes Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.