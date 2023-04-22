Beacon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $106.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $149.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of -396.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.53.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

