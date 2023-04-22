BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,936.6% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 18,127 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,822.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 44,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 594,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,462,000 after buying an additional 77,607 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $125.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.