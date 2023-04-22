BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,399 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $140.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

