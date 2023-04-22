Bickling Financial Services Inc. Buys 142 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $785,273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,655 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,632 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 62.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,785,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,640,000 after buying an additional 1,072,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $423.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.48 and its 200 day moving average is $166.96. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.56%.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
