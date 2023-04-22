BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Short Interest Up 11.6% in March

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the March 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 48.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BigBear.ai Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of BigBear.ai stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $40.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.96 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 78.49% and a negative return on equity of 4,639.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,168,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,965.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other BigBear.ai news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,965.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Raluca Dinu sold 266,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $489,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 902,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,348.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Client First Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth $142,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 344.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth $227,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

