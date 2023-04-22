Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 132,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,708,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 220,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 26,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $140.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $411.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

