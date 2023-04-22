Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2,238.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,015,000 after acquiring an additional 511,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,361,000 after purchasing an additional 339,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,510,000 after purchasing an additional 186,768 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,070,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 564,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,872,000 after buying an additional 102,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $66.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -75.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 8,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $469,252.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,992.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,862.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 8,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $469,252.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,992.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,561 shares of company stock worth $2,748,142. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLKB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

