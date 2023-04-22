BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Purchases $63,180.00 in Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $63,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,648,640 shares in the company, valued at $42,689,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,829 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $219,922.72.

On Friday, April 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,908 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $304,678.08.

On Thursday, April 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,210 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $108,309.60.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,288 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $178,716.72.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,517 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $302,824.14.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 27,924 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $313,028.04.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,414 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $619,231.32.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFZ opened at $11.74 on Friday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,294 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.

