Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Short Interest Update

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BOCN opened at $10.48 on Friday. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $12,850,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,435,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 1,484.7% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 544,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 510,578 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 504,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 236,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 15.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 55,560 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

