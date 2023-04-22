BMO Capital Markets Trims Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Target Price to $40.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s current price.

AA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $72.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.89, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Alcoa by 145.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 109,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 64,795 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in Alcoa by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 41,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 3.6% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 8.6% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 381.8% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

