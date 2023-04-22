Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Director Sells $110,542.74 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 609 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of Booking stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04.

Booking stock opened at $2,687.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,721.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,539.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,207.84.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,708.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

