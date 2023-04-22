Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Short Interest Down 5.5% in March

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the March 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 875,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BYD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 11,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $778,453.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,531,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,454,905.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 11,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $778,453.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,531,372 shares in the company, valued at $956,454,905.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $976,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,211,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,161 shares of company stock worth $34,312,098 over the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after buying an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,566,000 after acquiring an additional 510,134 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,250,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $68.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $59.76.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.63%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.90%.

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

