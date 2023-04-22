Brien Daniel B. O Sells 23,037 Shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 23,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $72,336.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,416,615 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 1.6 %

FSI opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08. Flexible Solutions International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 million. Analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSI. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Featured Articles

