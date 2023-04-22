Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,864 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $9,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Shares of BFAM opened at $76.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.23 and its 200-day moving average is $71.77.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

