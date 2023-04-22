Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $15,313,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

BR stock opened at $143.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $183.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

