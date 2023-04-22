Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $93.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.13. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $96.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.98.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

