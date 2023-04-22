Calix (NYSE:CALX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 83.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Calix Trading Up 1.8 %

CALX stock opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.09. Calix has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $77.44. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Calix had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $244.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $272,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Calix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calix during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Calix by 382.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Stories

