Camelot Portfolios LLC Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $165.02 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

