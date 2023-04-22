Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 247,834 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.9% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $59,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $285.76 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $294.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.45 and a 200 day moving average of $251.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.74.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

