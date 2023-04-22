Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,763 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 41,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474,796 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $42.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $58.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a $0.639 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 63.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

