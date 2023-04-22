Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Update

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the March 15th total of 12,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $81.29 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $82.96. The company has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.39.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.2% during the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 32,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,474,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 504.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 94.6% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.