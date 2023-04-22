Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $2.69 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,915.2% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.41 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $125.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.94 and a 200-day moving average of $96.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

