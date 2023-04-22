CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,923 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,959,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,638,000 after buying an additional 641,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,233,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,554,000 after buying an additional 442,953 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth about $4,424,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth about $3,643,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 192,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.13 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,400.00%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

