CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE opened at $71.86 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

