Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Centene were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Centene by 10.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Activity at Centene

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.