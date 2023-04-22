Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $2.10 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.5% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,909.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,219,876,000 after buying an additional 37,754,468 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.53.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of -396.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

