Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Director Sells $79,069.12 in Stock

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 4,316 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $79,069.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $72,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $438.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $26.80.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Central Pacific Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,655,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 104,868 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Featured Articles

