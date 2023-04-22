Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 691 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,280 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 17,734.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,763,300 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 3,742,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,172,257 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,903,319,000 after buying an additional 3,471,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.1 %

MSFT opened at $285.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $294.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.45 and a 200 day moving average of $251.27.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

