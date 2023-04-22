Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $5.88 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

Insider Activity

Apple Price Performance

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $165.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.92. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

