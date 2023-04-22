Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Major Shareholder Acquires $61,650.00 in Stock

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive acquired 137,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $61,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,863,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,500.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 17th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive acquired 4,800 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $2,160.00.
- On Thursday, April 13th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive acquired 140,134 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $63,060.30.
- On Tuesday, April 11th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive bought 129,000 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $56,760.00.
- On Thursday, April 6th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive bought 339,000 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $149,160.00.
- On Tuesday, April 4th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive bought 195,938 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $86,212.72.
Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance
Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.