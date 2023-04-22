Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Major Shareholder Acquires $61,650.00 in Stock

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive acquired 137,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $61,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,863,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,500.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive acquired 4,800 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $2,160.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive acquired 140,134 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $63,060.30.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive bought 129,000 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $56,760.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive bought 339,000 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $149,160.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive bought 195,938 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $86,212.72.

Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 457,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

