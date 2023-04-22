Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CMO Sells $1,818,335.00 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $1,800.00 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,816.70. The company has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,625.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1,550.06.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,760.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,080.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,888.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,938,320,000 after purchasing an additional 114,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,955,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $769,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $815,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.