Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at DA Davidson from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.47% from the company’s previous close.

CFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.9 %

CFG opened at $28.80 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,777,000 after acquiring an additional 498,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,737,000 after acquiring an additional 787,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,261 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.